River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,237,196 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,196 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $68,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,817 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. 2,698,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.