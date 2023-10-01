River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,555,089 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 646.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555,089 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Fidelity National Financial worth $64,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 3,007,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,734. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

