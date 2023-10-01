River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 771,543 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,543 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Core & Main worth $36,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,923,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,203,228 shares of company stock worth $615,148,344 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE CNM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,797. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.