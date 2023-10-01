River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 40,604 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,604 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 8.11% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $29,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 170,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $84.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.