Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Lowered to $8.00 at TD Cowen

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.53.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.