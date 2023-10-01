Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,295 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

