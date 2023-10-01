Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

