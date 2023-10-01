Royal Bank of Canada Increases Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target to GBX 405

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 405 ($4.95) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hunting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Hunting stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

