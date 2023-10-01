Rune Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37,993.65 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Rune token can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00007122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $37,993.65 and $246,314.24 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.96125303 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $243,635.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

