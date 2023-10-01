Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.50.

NYSE:RHP opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.25%.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after buying an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

