Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Update

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

SGCFF opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. Sagicor Financial has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

