Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.81

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and traded as low as $21.37. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 39,438 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.