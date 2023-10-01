Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.81

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and traded as low as $21.37. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 39,438 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sampo Oyj Trading Down 1.4 %
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
