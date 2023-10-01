Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in September

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
SNPHY stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
