Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in September

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Shares of SARTF remained flat at $278.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.54 and its 200-day moving average is $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41). Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $905.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

