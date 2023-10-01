Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 30.7% in September

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 964,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Scholastic by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Scholastic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHL

Scholastic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.