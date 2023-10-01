Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

