Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,134. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

