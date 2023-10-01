Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

