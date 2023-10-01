Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $50.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.