Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $467,572,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

