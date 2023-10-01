Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 3.6% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

