Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Chubb makes up 2.9% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $181.23 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

