Scotiabank Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

