Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,916,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,080,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

