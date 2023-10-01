Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 15,136,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,238,054. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

