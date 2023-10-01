Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.91. 3,032,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,812. The company has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

