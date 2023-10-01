Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 188.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,308,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.