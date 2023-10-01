Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Shell stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,010,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

