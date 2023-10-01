Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.78. 4,405,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,339. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

