Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $695,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after acquiring an additional 784,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

