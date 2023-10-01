Sendero Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. 2,482,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

