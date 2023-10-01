Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.90. 2,796,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.58. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.85 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

