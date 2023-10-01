Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 92,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.60. 4,205,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

