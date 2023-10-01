Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,892 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. 7,299,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,062,866. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.