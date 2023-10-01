SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in September

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at C$13.98 during trading on Friday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$13.98 and a 1-year high of C$15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.58.

About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

