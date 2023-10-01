SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in September

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at C$13.98 during trading on Friday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$13.98 and a 1-year high of C$15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.58.
