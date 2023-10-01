SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGS stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. SGS has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SGS in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $937.20.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

