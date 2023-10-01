Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 52.2%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.47 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.