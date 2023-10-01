Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Increases By 42.0%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 794,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
APi Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,381,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth $30,590,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 313.5% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,611,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in APi Group in the second quarter worth $32,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.
