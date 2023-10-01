Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Increases By 42.0%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 794,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

In related news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,235,031.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,381,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth $30,590,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 313.5% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,611,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in APi Group in the second quarter worth $32,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

