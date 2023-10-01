Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Increases By 41.6%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 148,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BLZE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,733,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,975,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,323,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $26,814.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,733,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,975,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,058 shares of company stock valued at $651,731. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

