Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Increases By 44.5%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CARA stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 410.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

