Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Decreases By 15.4%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CPHRF stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

