Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Decreases By 15.4%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CPHRF stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
