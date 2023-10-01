Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Rises By 13.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Clicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLCGY stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.
About Clicks Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clicks Group
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.