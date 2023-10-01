Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Rises By 13.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLCGY stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

About Clicks Group

Featured Stories

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

