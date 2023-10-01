Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Declines By 31.3%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,762,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,069,000 after buying an additional 3,557,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 1,709,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after buying an additional 1,400,875 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

