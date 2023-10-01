Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Rises By 41.7%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE:CNDB opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Concord Acquisition Corp III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,939,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

