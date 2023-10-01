Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Increases By 47.0%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.6 days.

CRH Trading Down 2.6 %

CRH stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. CRH has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Redburn Partners started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CRH by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 37.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

