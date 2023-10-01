Short Interest in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Rises By 52.4%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominari news, CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,369 shares of company stock valued at $85,519. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominari Stock Performance

DOMH opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Dominari has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

