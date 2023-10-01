Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Drops By 37.5%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Merchants Stock Up 2.5 %

FRMEP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

