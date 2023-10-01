Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Grows By 45.9%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

FNY stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 460.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

