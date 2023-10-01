Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Drops By 38.2%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 8,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

