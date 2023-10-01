Short Interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Increases By 42.2%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FUSN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of FUSN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 12.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.38% and a negative net margin of 26,656.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
